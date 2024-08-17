Ramadoss condemns TN govt for fixing targets to increase liquor sales

CHENNAI: PMK founder S Ramadoss condemned the government for fixing targets to increase liquor sales in the State.

In a statement, the senior leader said that as per the news reports, the sale of liquor has come down by 4 per cent in June and July.

"Tasmac management has instructed the officials to increase the sales by 5 per cent every month. The reports cite that officials have been directed orally to inspect the outlets and they should give explanation during the monthly review if they fail to achieve the target, " he added.

The statement said that memos will be sent to the salesmen if they fail to increase the sales. "They have been warned for transfers if they fail to achieve the sales target. Doubts arise whether this government is a people welfare government or distillers welfare government," he said.

It may be noted that DT Next carried a report on the recent circular of Tasmac which instructs the Tasmac staff to boost the sale of liquor.

Saying that running a government with the revenue generated from liquor sales is a shame, Ramadoss urged chief minister MK Stalin to implement complete prohibition in the state before his tenure ends.

"The government should release a schedule for closing the shops, " he demanded.

In a separate statement, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss condemned the rape and murder of a woman doctor in Kolkata and violence that followed it.

"Doctors working in all the government medical college hospitals should be given protection. If possible, a separate police station should be created in government medical college hospitals. Also, the central and state governments should take steps to increase the number of PG students and reduce their working hours," he urged.