Ramadoss condemns Government’s decision to outsource bus operators recruitment

CHENNAI: PMK chief Ramadoss on Saturday criticised the DMK’s decision to hire drivers and conductors through private firms on a contractual basis and called it an act of grave social injustice.

In a statement condemning the ruling party's decision to invite tenders for the contract, Ramadoss wondered, “Is the whole idea behind the appointment of drivers and conductors on a contractual basis, DMK’s policy to distort social justice and promote exploitation?."

He further argued that privatizing bus operations jeopardizes existing employment reservations and would also result in drivers and conductors being paid very low wages. Dr Ramadoss said," The government plans on paying the HR firms that recruit the bus operators. In turn, these agencies would take their cut and then pay the employees wages which would be barely half of what permanent employees get paid."

Instead of resorting to such tactics that bury the very fibre of social justice, the DMK government should drop this plan of filling driver and conductor posts through private companies on contract basis and ensure that the Tamil Nadu Government Transport Corporations fills these vacancies through direct recruitments, he added.