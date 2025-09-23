Ramadoss chairs district presidents and secretaries meeting at Thailapuram amid leadership dispute

CHENNAI: PMK founder S Ramadoss, who has appointed himself as party president, chaired a district secretaries’ meeting at Thailapuram on Tuesday.

The meeting comes amid an internal leadership dispute following Ramadoss’ recent decision to expel his son and senior leader, Anbumani Ramadoss, citing indiscipline after he failed to respond to a show cause notice.

Speaking to reporters, PMK MLA R. Arul said the meeting focused on village-level outreach programmes, which will be held across multiple constituencies in Dharmapuri, Kanchipuram, and Chengalpattu districts. “Ramadoss will personally visit villages, engaging directly with party members and residents. The gatherings are conducted simply, without banners or large stages, with the party flag as the only symbol,” he added.

Arul clarified that despite the ongoing dispute, the party continues its work under Ramadoss’ leadership. “Village meetings involve around 2,000 women each, seated around the president as he addresses their concerns. Structured schedules ensure coverage across constituencies, strengthening grassroots engagement,” he said.

The MLA also addressed speculation over the party’s organisational authority, asserting that all administrative and executive decisions remain under Ramadoss’ control. “The general council and executive committee function under his direction. Any questions regarding internal recognition or elections will be handled internally,” he added.

The meeting was attended by 107 of 108 district secretaries and 95 district heads. Arul emphasised that upcoming alliances will focus on governance and public welfare, independent of personal or political considerations.