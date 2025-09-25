Ramadoss camp seeks GK Mani's removal as PMK's legislative leader

CHENNAI: With PMK honorary secretary GK Mani, who is also the Assembly floor leader of the party, siding with party founder S Ramadoss, rival Anbumani's camp has petitioned the Speaker to remove Mani from the post of Assembly floor leader, on Thursday.

The camp also requested the Speaker to recognize Dharmapuri MLA SP Venkateshwaran as the new floor leader and allocate a new seat to him in the Assembly as the session is scheduled to resume on October 14. PMK (Anbumani camp) spokesperson K Balu, along with MLAs SP Venkateshwaran, S Sadhasivam and C Sivakumar handed over the petitions to the Assembly secretary and private secretary of the Speaker.

"We have handed over two petitions. One is to remove GK Mani from the post of Assembly floor leader and to appoint Venkateshwaran as new floor leader. The second letter is to inform that Salem West MLA Arul Ramadas has been removed from the party as well as from the post of party whip," Balu told reporters.

He added that a meeting of MLA was held in the party office in Panaiyur on Wednesday and a decision was taken to remove GK Mani and replace him with Venkateshwaran.

"We have removed Arul from the party. Despite informing the Speaker, there is no action. Moreover, Arul is speaking as if he is an office bearer in the party. The Election Commission of India has recognized Anbumani as the president of the party and allocated Mango symbol. We hope that the Speaker will take appropriate action," he said.

He clarified that the majority of party MLAs have decided to appoint Venkateshwaran as the floor leader. PMK has five MLAs including Arul.

GK Mani and Arul have been visiting the Election Commission in Delhi filing various petitions urging the Commission not to recognize Anbumani as the party president and recognize Ramadoss as the president.