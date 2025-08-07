Ramadoss calls son Anbumani liar, makes cash-for-support allegations

CHENNAI: In a fresh tirade, PMK founder S Ramadoss has alleged that his son Anbumani Ramadoss is peddling lies among the cadre.

Speaking to media persons at his Thailapuram residence on Thursday, the senior leader said that Anbumani claims that he tried to meet him, only to be refused an audience. "This is a lie. Why should I refuse to meet him? I am meeting at least 100 to 200 party cadre every day. Anbumani came to meet his mother and left without speaking to me," he said.

Ramadoss further alleged that Anbumani's camp is getting the support of office bearers by paying them. "Recognition of the party symbol (mango) has lapsed. I explained that the party should contest under my leadership to reclaim the recognition and the symbol. But, he is adamant to lead the alliance talks and to select candidates for the elections," he added.

Justifying his decision to take over the leadership of the party by relegating Anbumani to the post of working president, Ramadoss recalled that his son wanted him to stay in Thailapuram residence and spend time playing with his great-grandchildren. "I cannot accept this. I launched the party after years of hard work. The cadre see me as their god. I wanted Anbumani to work as a working president and meet the people. At this age, I cannot go and meet people door-to-door. I have been opposing garlanding the leaders. Now, a crane was used to garland him (Anbumani)," he criticised.