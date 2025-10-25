Ramadoss appoints daughter Srigandhi as PMK general secretary

CHENNAI: At the PMK general body meeting held in Dharmapuri on Saturday (Oct 25), party founder Ramadoss announced his daughter Srigandhi as the new party general secretary. Ramadoss stated, “Sreekanthi will ensure safety for both the party and herself.”

The development comes amid a months-long conflict between Ramadoss and his son and PMK president Anbumani, which has split the party into two factions.

Dissatisfied with Anbumani’s style of functioning, Ramadoss recently took several key decisions, including introducing changes in party administration, to bring the party under his control.