Ramadoss alleges phone hacked at his Thailapuram residence in Villupuram

CHENNAI: A fresh controversy erupted in PMK on Tuesday after as its founder, Dr S Ramadoss, alleged that his phone was illegally hacked at his Thailapuram residence.

This allegation comes merely days after Dr Ramadoss made claims that his son and PMK leader, Dr Anbumani Ramadoss, had planted a listening device in his house. Dr Ramadoss had also made a public statement that Anbumani is the son who spied on his father the most in the world.

Following this, the PMK founder's personal assistant filed a complaint at the Villupuram Kottakuppam DSP office, claiming the device was compromised via Wi-Fi, said a Daily Thanthi report.

The rivalry between the father-son duo has been escalating in recent times, with both trying to assert their influence within the party. Following allegations of planting a listening device, PMK headquarters secretary Anbazhagan had lodged a complaint with the Kilianur police and the Villupuram Cyber Crime unit.

On July 17, an eight-member police team searched Dr Ramadoss's residence and seized the device, which was later handed over to the police for forensic examination.

Police said that they are simultaneously investigating both the complaints.