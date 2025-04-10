Rajinikanth reflects on political stance involving Jayalalithaa

CHENNAI: At the teaser of a documentary ‘RMV The King Maker’ — released on the first death anniversary of veteran politician RM Veerappan — actor Rajinikanth reflected on a pivotal moment in his political stance involving late AIADMK leader and former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa.

In the video, Rajinikanth recalled an incident from the year 1995, during the silver jubilee celebration of his blockbuster movie ‘Baasha’.

At the event, which was also attended by the then minister and film producer RM Veerappan, Rajinikanth had commented on the rising bomb culture in Tamil Nadu, indirectly criticising the Jayalalithaa-led government.

"I should not have made such a statement in the presence of a serving minister. But I spoke without full clarity, driven by the situation," Rajinikanth admitted.

The remarks reportedly prompted Jayalalithaa to drop Veerappan from his ministerial post and expel him from the party, he said.

Rajinikanth said he was deeply disturbed by the fallout, but Veerappan consoled him and urged him not to seek reconciliation.

"Even though I had reasons to speak against Jayalalithaa, this incident weighed heavily on me," he said.

Calling RM Veerappan the ‘true kingmaker’, Rajinikanth praised his magnanimity, political foresight, and unwavering commitment to dignity and public life. The latest video by Rajnikanth is now viral on social media platforms and has created fresh debate in the TN political circles.

It may be noted that superstar Rajinikanth and AIADMK supremo Jayalalithaa had a fallout for a few years, and later the Poes garden residents buried their differences.