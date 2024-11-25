Rajinikanth recalls Janaki’s selfless act of helping AIADMK secure its 'two leaves brahmastram'

CHENNAI: Hailing the contributions of AIADMK founder MG Ramachandran's wife Janaki, actor Rajinikanth said TN’s first woman CM’s selfless act paved the way for AIADMK to emerge as a powerful political force in the State and regain its "Brahmastram" (referring to the Two-Leaves symbol of the party).

He cleared the air that a few years ago, he had been planning to enter politics. He claimed that many people had approached him with various ideas and suggestions. If he had listened to them, he said, he would have lost his peace of mind, the actor said in a video message that was played on the screen during Janaki's birth centenary celebrations on Sunday.

“According to saints, one should think carefully before making a decision, whether it affects oneself or many others,” Rajini at the event. “If the decision benefits many, one should consider it,” the actor added recalling Janaki's decision to step away from politics after handing over the party to Jayalalithaa for the larger good.

Janaki was a prisoner of circumstances, which forced her into politics. She assumed the office of Chief Minister following the demise of MGR. It was a political accident, the actor said and recalled how the AIADMK had split into two factions—AIADMK (Janaki) and AIADMK (Jaya) factions-after she took over the reins. This led to the freezing of the AIADMK's "Two-Leaves" symbol in the subsequent elections, and eventually, they lost the polls.

In an unexpected gesture, Janaki MGR bid farewell to politics. Before doing so, she reached out to Jayalalithaa and handed over the party to her in an effort to free the party symbol, which is regarded as Brahmastram (a divine weapon in Hindu mythology), Rajini said in the video message.

Several yesteryear cinema actors also participated in the function and AIADMK general secretary Palaniswami honoured them.