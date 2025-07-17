Rajenthra Bhalaji appears before court in job fraud case

CHENNAI: Former AIADMK Minister KT Rajenthra Bhalaji, who is facing a criminal probe in a job fraud case, and seven others were produced before the Principal District and Sessions Court in Srivilliputhur, Virudhunagar district on Wednesday.

The District Crime Branch of Virudhunagar on April 15 filed a charge sheet against Bhalaji in connection with the job fraud cases reported in 2021.

It is alleged that Bhalaji, the former Minister of Milk and Dairy Development, took Rs 3 crore from the complainants, ensuring them permanent jobs in the Dairy sector (Aavin) during his tenure in 2019 and 2020. After hearing, Judge K Jeyakumar adjourned the case to August 13.