CHENNAI: Sanjeevi Malai, a hillock located in the heart of Rajapalayam, is set to undergo ecological restoration, as the State Environment and Climate Change Department, under Tamil Nadu Climate Change Mission, has decided to prepare a detailed plan to carry out the works.

The department has selected Sanjeevi Malai for restoration, as Rajapalayam has been selected as one of the carbon-neutral hubs, under which the natural resources, like the hillock, would be preserved.

A department document said that over the decades, the fragmented hill has experienced substantial ecological stress due to unsustainable land use, human pressure, and recurrent droughts associated with climatic shifts.

"These cumulative impacts have led to severe degradation of the forest, fragmentation of native habitats, and the loss of its original vegetation structure because of severe invasive species intrusion," the document said.

The hillock covers 222.74 hectares and has a maximum altitude of 380 metres, rising from 168 metres at ground level. Its proximity to the Western Ghats means that it still has the potential to be home to a wide range of birds and butterflies. The trees are all of small stature and indicative of a secondary growth forest. The hillock has enormous potential in the future development of the town with respect to biodiversity, carbon sequestration, as well as educational, amenity, and recreational uses.

"There is little doubt that the original forest type of the hill is long since lost, firstly to timber logging many centuries before, and later for fuel wood. There are also large areas that have been colonised by lemon grass and consequently the hill is vulnerable to seasonal fire events, which will further degrade the forest over time unless controlled," the document added.

Under the project, the department will devise long-term sustainability objectives for Rajapalayam and define targets for ecosystem recovery and community resilience, providing a clear trajectory for the restoration strategy. As a part of the restoration, the cultural heritage of Sanjeevi Hills will be preserved and celebrated.