Rajakkal residents block road opposing proposed tar factory near Pernambut

VELLORE: Traffic on the Ambur-Gudiyattam road was held up for more than one hour following residents of Rajakkal village near Pernambut cutting across party lines blocking the road opposing a tar factory proposed in the area, on Tuesday. Locals said that a case against the proposed unit was pending in court while petitions were already given to the Collector, Vellore Pollution Control Board officials and officials of Pernambut taluk office. However, on hearing that the PCB had granted permission for the unit, more than 200 residents blocked the road at Azhinjikuppam demanding that the unit be shut as it would affect the drinking water in the area which was the source for many nearby villages. Police rushed to the spot and held talks with the agitators who then dispersed when officials promised them of expeditious action.