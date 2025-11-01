Raja turned kooja, AIADMK leader mocks at Sengottaiyan

MADURAI: AIADMK treasurer Dindigul C Sreenivasan on Saturday endorsed the party’s decision to expel senior leader KA Sengottaiyan, stating that there is “no room for betrayers.”

Speaking to reporters in Madurai after handing over the gold armour of Muthuramalinga Thevar to a local bank, Sreenivasan said Sengottaiyan “lived like a king when he was in AIADMK” but “reduced himself to a jug (kooja)” after aligning with ousted coordinator O Panneerselvam and AMMK chief TTV Dhinakaran.

He said Sengottaiyan had the right to challenge his expulsion in court but questioned his claims of having twice given up the leadership position, including the Chief Minister’s post. “No one voluntarily gives up such chances,” he remarked.

Recalling past events, Sreenivasan said Sengottaiyan was removed from his ministerial portfolio during J Jayalalithaa’s leadership after his ambitions for the Chief Minister’s post became evident.

On the Kodanad murder-cum-heist case, he said that if there were evidence against AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, the police could act accordingly.

Sreenivasan reiterated that expelled leaders, including VK Sasikala, Dhinakaran, O. Panneerselvam, and Sengottaiyan, would not be taken back into the party. He added that the AIADMK’s defeat in the 2021 Assembly election was due to internal betrayals and that the expelled leaders would soon face the consequences of their decisions.