Raj Bhavan says no sanction order given to prosecute TN BJP chief Annamalai

CHENNAI: The Raj Bhavan has issued a statement on Monday saying that it was unaware of any criminal case against Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai and had not given a sanction order to prosecute him.

"Raj Bhavan, Tamil Nadu has been receiving anxious inquiries from the public for the last two days regarding a news circulating in media that the Hon'ble Governor of Tamil Nadu has accorded sanction to prosecute Thiru. K. Annamalai, BJP State President of Tamil Nadu in a criminal case. It is hereby informed that Raj Bhavan, Tamil Nadu is not aware of the criminal case against Thiru. K.Annamalai and has not issued any sanction order," the release said.

Yesterday, it was reported that Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi had accorded sanction for the prosecution of Annamalai for his remarks against former chief minister and late Dravidian icon CN Annadurai.

Reports quoted the government order issued by State Public Department Secretary K Nanthakumar on April 25, 2024, under Section 196 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973, the Governor of Tamil Nadu, to accord sanction for the prosecution of K Annamalai for offences punishable under section 153-A, sub-section (2) of section 153-B, clauses (b) and (c) of sub-section (1) of section 505 and sub-section (3) of section 505 of the Indian Penal Code, 1860, to be taken cognizance of by a Court of competent jurisdiction.

While addressing a September 11, 2023 protest against Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment minister PK Sekar Babu on his remarks against Sanatana Dharma, Annamalai alleged that CN Annadurai had made a critical remark against the Hindu faith at a programme in Madurai in 1956 which was staunchly opposed by late freedom fighter and Forward Bloc leader Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Thevar.

Subsequently, V Piyush, a social activist from Salem, filed a petition before the District Collector of Salem, requesting the sanction of prosecution under section 196 of Criminal Procedure Code against Annamalai, for his hate speech.

Reacting to the government order, Annamalai took to X to share that the DMK government could not stop him from exposing the reality.

"In the last three years, the draconian DMK government has filed plenty of cases against me and BJP workers for speaking the truth and has recently issued a sanction to prosecute me yet again. Issuing sanctions to prosecute for recalling an event in the past and awarding plum party positions to drug peddlers reflects the true nature of this DMK government in Tamil Nadu," Annamalai said, while sharing pictures of the government order.

"I wholeheartedly thank the DMK government for allowing us to recall what Deivathirumaganar Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Thevar said in 1956, which they wish to erase from people's memories. Our message to the DMK government is 'You can't stop us from exposing what is what. File as many cases as you want'," he challenged.