Raj Bhavan denounces media reports alleging power struggle with TN govt over VC conference

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Raj Bhavan on Wednesday issued a clarification, unequivocally refuting media reports that suggested a purported power tussle between the Governor and the State Government over the conduct of an upcoming vice-chancellors conference.

Dismissing the allegations as “misleading, erroneous, and mischievous,” the Raj Bhavan sought to set the record straight regarding the annual event involving VCs of higher educational institutions.

In a statement, Raj Bhavan emphasised that the conference, convened annually since 2022 under the aegis of the Governor, is an apolitical academic initiative aimed at fostering collaboration and innovation in higher education.

“These annual conferences, held every April, are meticulously planned to bring together distinguished leaders from academia and industry—both from within Tamil Nadu and across the country—to share insights and experiences with the heads of our higher educational institutions,” the statement read.

The Raj Bhavan noted that the conferences serve as critical platforms to deliberate on the emerging challenges and opportunities in higher education, particularly in areas of science, technology, innovation, and enterprise.

“Discussions are centred around preparing institutions to remain globally competitive and responsive to evolving educational demands, thereby benefiting both students and the state,” it added.

Raj Bhavan further highlighted the tangible benefits resulting from these academic engagements, noting that prior to their inception, State universities largely functioned in isolation, with minimal inter-institutional dialogue.

“This siloed approach was detrimental to institutional growth and student development. However, the positive outcomes of these conferences are increasingly evident through measurable academic improvements,” it said.

According to the statement, preparations for this year’s conference commenced as early as January, with several rounds of consultations held with Vice-Chancellors and eminent figures from academia and industry.

“Themes and topics were carefully curated, and eminent resource persons across the nation were invited well in advance to ensure meaningful deliberations,” it said.

Raj Bhavan expressed regret over the alleged “ill-informed and speculative media coverage”, which had politicised a well-intentioned academic initiative by erroneously linking it to a recent court verdict.

“Projecting this scholarly exercise as a political conflict between the Governor and the State Government is scandalous, baseless, and far removed from the truth,” it added.