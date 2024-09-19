Raise recruitments to vacant posts via TNPSC: Palaniswami tells DMK govt

CHENNAI: Leader of Opposition (LoP) Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) on Thursday demanded the DMK government to recruit more candidates to fill up vacancies in government sectors via the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC).

Palaniswami in a post on social media platform X said that the promises made by the ruling party before they came to power were merely lies, accusing it of betraying all sections of society.

Ahead of the polls, the DMK had promised to fill all the 3.50 lakh vacant posts in the government sector, the AIADMK chief recalled. "But when the situation demands to fill 20,000 vacant posts under Group-IV services, the state government has issued a notification to fill only 6,244 job vacancies. This would destroy the dreams of government job aspirants," he criticised.

Palaniswami urged the DMK government to increase recruitments to government jobs via the TNPSC, considering the unanimous request of youngsters preparing for competitive examinations.