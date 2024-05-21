Begin typing your search...

Rainwater seeps into Kalaignar Centenary Library in Madurai

According to Daily Thanthi, the seepage has been attributed to a broken rainwater pipe that leads to the outside of the building.

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|21 May 2024 1:05 PM GMT
Rainwater seeps into Kalaignar Centenary Library in Madurai
X

A visual from the Madurai Kalaignar Centenary Library where rainwater had seeped into a lower floor. (Videograb)

CHENNAI: Due to recent rains in Madurai, rain water seeped into certain floors of the Kalaignar Centenary Library in Madurai. The library's lower floor, housing the art gallery and a section for visually impaired individuals, has been affected.

According to Daily Thanthi, the seepage has been attributed to a broken rainwater pipe that leads to the outside of the building.

In response, efforts have been taken to drain the rainwater from the affected areas and to restore normalcy in these sections of the building.

Kalaignar Centenary LibraryMaduraiTamil Nadu rains
Online Desk

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X