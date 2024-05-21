Rainwater seeps into Kalaignar Centenary Library in Madurai

CHENNAI: Due to recent rains in Madurai, rain water seeped into certain floors of the Kalaignar Centenary Library in Madurai. The library's lower floor, housing the art gallery and a section for visually impaired individuals, has been affected.



According to Daily Thanthi, the seepage has been attributed to a broken rainwater pipe that leads to the outside of the building.



In response, efforts have been taken to drain the rainwater from the affected areas and to restore normalcy in these sections of the building.

