Rains to continue in Chennai for 2-3 more days, says RMC

CHENNAI: The southwest monsoon, which is vigorous over Kerala, Karnataka, and the Western Ghat areas of Tamil Nadu, will bring spells of rain in Chennai in the next two to three days, weather department officials here said.

On Friday, several parts of the city and surrounding districts received widespread rainfall. The sudden rain drenched the city, and affected traffic in several parts of Chennai.

Meanwhile, torrential downpour continued in parts of the Nilgiris. Several areas in the district like Avalanche, Chinnakallar, and Upper Bhavani, which feeds grassland and shola forests, received heavy rains for the fifth consecutive day.

This is set to continue, as the Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai, has issued heavy rain alert for the entire Nilgiris district.

Due to the vigorous condition of the Southwest monsoon, isolated heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur over the Western Ghat districts on Saturday. Also, heavy rain is likely at isolated places over the Nilgiris, Theni, Tenkasi, Kanniyakumari, and ghat areas of Coimbatore and Tirunelveli districts, said the RMC.

Popular weather blogger K Srikanth, who runs the social media handle Chennaiyil Oru Mazhai Kalam, said that as the southwest monsoon has been active, strong winds are blowing from the west to the northern parts of Tamil Nadu. Because of this, Chennai and neighbouring districts would receive rainfall, he said.

The condition would continue for the next two or three days, bringing rains to isolated areas over Chennai and other districts, Srikanth said, adding that the rainfall would gradually decrease once the monsoon gets weaker.

According to RMC rainfall data for the past five days, Avalanche (Nilgiris) has received 140 cm, while Upper Bhavani recorded 85 cm, and Emerald 60 cm. In nearby Coimbatore, Chinnakallar recorded 95 cm of rainfall and Valparai PTO 70 cm.

The low-pressure area that formed over the Bay of Bengal crossed the coast between Sagar Island and Khepupara on Thursday as a deep depression. It further moved north-north eastwards and weakened into a depression over Bangladesh, said the India Meteorological Department.