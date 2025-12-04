Rains to continue as low-pressure area lies close to coast

CHENNAI: Rainfall is expected to continue across several parts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on Thursday as the low-pressure area near the north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coast remains nearly stationary, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The system, which weakened from a depression on December 3, is likely to drift slowly southwestwards and weaken further over the next 24 hours.

According to the IMD, the northeast monsoon stayed active over Tamil Nadu on December 3, with rain reported at many places across the State, including most locations along the north coastal districts and several interior regions. It has predicted light to moderate rain at a few places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal on Thursday. Heavy rain is likely at isolated spots in Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Kanniyakumari and Ramanathapuram districts.

On December 5, light to moderate rain is expected at many locations across south Tamil Nadu, including districts such as Dindigul, Theni, Virudhunagar, Madurai, Sivagangai, Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli and Kanniyakumari, and at a few places over northern districts. From December 6 to 9, light to moderate rain may occur at isolated locations across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.

Stormy weather with winds of 35-45 kmph, gusting to 55 kmph, is likely along and off the Tamil Nadu coast and over the Gulf of Mannar and Comorin Sea. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into these regions. Similar conditions are expected over parts of the Bay of Bengal and the south Kerala and south Andhra Pradesh coasts.