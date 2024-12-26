Begin typing your search...

    Rains may force Amit Shah to postpone Tamil Nadu visit

    Shah was expected to meet party leaders in Chennai on December 27 and visit Tiruvannamalai on December 28.

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|26 Dec 2024 7:19 AM IST  ( Updated:2024-12-26 02:20:32  )
    Union Home Minister Amit Shah (PTI)

    CHENNAI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s highly anticipated visit to Tamil Nadu, initially slated for December 27-28, is likely to be deferred owing to the IMD forecast of heavy rainfall in the state.

    Security officials are monitoring the weather situation, sources said.

    DTNEXT Bureau

