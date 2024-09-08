Rains likely over isolated places in Tamil Nadu for next 7 days

CHENNAI: Isolated places in Tamil Nadu are likely to receive light to moderate rainfall for the next seven days, as forecast by the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) on Sunday.

Light to moderate rain with thunderstorms and lightning is likely to occur at isolated places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal areas until September 9. The spells will continue over these isolated areas from September 10 to Sep 14 as well, the RMC predicted.

Chennai too is expected to receive moderate rain with thunderstorms and lightning in some areas for the next 48 hours, according to the weather department.

Sky conditions in Chennai and its suburbs are likely to be partly cloudy while the maximum temperature is likely to be 32-34°C and the minimum temperature may be at 26-27°C, as per the 48-hr forecast.

On September 8 and 9, squally weather with speeds reaching 50 kmph to 60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph is likely to prevail along and off the Andhra Pradesh coast and the northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal. In light of this, fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea till September 10.

Meanwhile, as per the bulletin from the weather department, the well-marked low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal has turned into a depression. As of Sunday morning, the depression was located at a distance of about 310 km east of Kalingapatnam (Andhra Pradesh), 260 km east-southeast of Gopalpur (Odisha), 290 km south-southeast of Paradip (Odisha) and 410 km south of Digha (West Bengal).

The weather system is expected to move towards the north Odisha-West Bengal coasts and intensify into a deep depression during the next 24 hours, it said. Thereafter, it is very likely to move across north Odisha-Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand and adjoining north Chhattisgarh during the subsequent two days, it said.

Under the influence of the possible depression, squally weather with strong surface wind speeds reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph is very likely to prevail over northwest Bay of Bengal, adjoining West Central Bay of Bengal, along and off Odisha coasts during September 8-11, it added.

Therefore, fishermen have been cautioned not to venture into the sea along and off the Odisha coast, northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining West Central Bay of Bengal during the period.

(With PTI inputs)