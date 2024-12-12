Rains lash Tamil Nadu, schools closed in many districts

CHENNAI: Widespread rains lashed parts of Tamil Nadu on Thursday, prompting authorities to declare a holiday for schools in Chennai and many other districts.

With the water-level fast rising in the reservoirs in the state, the Public Works Department officials opened the shutters of two dams in Chennai suburbs and another in Thiruvannamalai district.

About 13,000 cusecs water was released from Sathanur dam in Thiruvannamalai, while 3,500 cusecs water from Chembarambakkam dam, and another 1,000 cusecs water was discharged from the Poondi reservoir, as the level of water in these dams dangerously inched towards the full reservoir capacity levels.

Following the heavy rainfall warning issued by the IMD, six NDRF teams have been alerted to swing into rescue and relief activity in case of emergency, the government said. It also urged the people in the low-lying areas in the state to remain vigilant and take appropriate action.

Overnight rains lashed Chennai and the neighbouring Tiruvallur, Chengelpet and Kancheepuram, besides Villupuram and some areas in the Cauvery delta region.

Following sharp showers, authorities declared a day's holiday for schools in districts, including Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengelpet, Kancheepuram, Villupuram, Ramanathapuram, Thanjavur, Mayiladuthurai and Cuddalore.

The regional weather office has forecast more spells of rain in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengelpet and Kancheepuram, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur districts in the state, besides the neighbouring union territory Puducherry.

In Thiruvannamalai, the Sri Arunachaleswar temple staff and volunteers braved the downpour to carry the 6.5 feet high copper cauldron (koparai) with the Lord's name on their lips, to place it atop the 2,668 feet high mountain to light the Maha Deepam on December 13 evening. The lighting of the deepam marks the conclusion of the annual 10-day Karthiga deepam festival at the renowned temple. The Bharani deepam will be lit at the temple on Friday morning.

Wednesday’s Well Marked Low Pressure Area over the Southwest and adjoining Southeast Bay of Bengal brought heavy rain in the southern districts as well. The interior districts in the state have also experienced a heavy spell since thtis morning.

Paddy crop ready for harvest was submerged in Thiruvarur and Nagapattinam districts.

Three electric poles collapsed due to heavy rain near Mannargudi in Thiruvarur district, said police.

In Chennai, atleast three subways were heavily inundated with rainwater, forcing the civic body to temporarily shut them. Efforts were on to bail out the water.