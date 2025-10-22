Rains dampen tourist activities in the Nilgiris, several spots, NMR remain closed

COIMBATORE: Heavy rains continue to dampen tourists' plans as many spots remain closed on Wednesday as a precaution. Multiple incidents of tree falls, mudslides and boulders rolling were recorded.

Doddabetta, Pine Forest, Eighth Mile Tree Park, Avalanche, Lambs Rock, and Cairn Hills were among the popular tourist spots under the Forest department's control that remained closed for tourists.

The torrential downpour hampered sales of hotels, shops and other businesses despite the Deepavali holidays. Meanwhile, the NMR train services remained suspended for the fourth consecutive day on Wednesday as workers were still removing mudslides and boulders blocking the track. It is unlikely for the service to resume on Thursday.

In Coonoor, a boulder rolled down the hillock from a height of 100 feet and crashed into a house. Despite the house getting damaged extensively, the family members had a fortunate escape.

A team of revenue department staff examined and advised some families not to stay in their houses at night, as there is a possibility of boulders falling again. Similarly, boulders fell on the Palada-Khandala Road near Katteri Dam.

A tree, which got uprooted in the Coonoor Wellington College, was removed by the rescue personnel, while the highways department has been removing mudslides on the Coonoor and Kotagiri hill stretch.

Meanwhile, the Nilgiris District Collector Lakshmi Bhavya Tanneeru said the intensity of rains has eased in the hills. "Those residing in vulnerable areas were sheltered in relief camps. The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams are camping in Coonoor and Kotagiri to attend emergencies," she said to the media, while inspecting the rain-affected areas in Kotagiri.

Several waterfalls, including Agaya Gangai in Kolli Hills in Namakkal, Kovai Kutralam in Coimbatore, and Hogenakkal Falls in Dharmapuri, have been closed temporarily for tourists due to heavy flow of water.