Rainfall likely in south TN for 2 days, mild showers in city

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has forecast rainfall activity over southern Tamil Nadu for the next two days due to a trough over the sea. Additionally, mild rain is likely to occur over isolated places of the State including Chennai in the coming days.

On 23 March, heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places over the hill areas of Coimbatore, The Nilgiris, Erode, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Tenkasi, Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, and Kanniyakumari.

Senthamarai Kannan, director of the area cyclone centre, RMC, said, “For the next couple of days Chennai and its suburbs will likely remain cloudy. With lightning and thunderstorms, light to moderate rain to occur in few places in the city. The temperature is to surge by 2-4 degrees Celsius above the normal till March 26 in isolated places of TN. On Saturday, Erode recorded the highest maximum temperature of 38 Celsius.”

High maximum Temperature and humidity coupled with above-normal minimum temperature at a few places is likely at isolated pockets over Tamil Nadu. Temperature is likely to hover around 35-38 degrees in northern interior places of the State, 34-35 degrees over the plains of south interior places and 32-36 degrees over the coastal areas of TN, Puducherry and Karaikal area.