Rain uproots trees, damages crops, houses in Kanniyakumari

MADURAI: With the early onset of the Southwest monsoon, heavy rain on Friday night wreaked havoc in parts of Kanniyakumari district.

Kanniyakumari Collector R Alagumeena, on Sunday, inspected the rain-affected areas at Gnalam village in Thovalai taluk and some localities in Chenbagaramanputhur panchayat.

The downpour caused damage to banana fields at Gnalam village and strong winds uprooted several trees in the Thalakudi panchayat area, damaging some houses.

Heavy winds knocked down electric poles at some places in Chenbagaramanputhur panchayat. During the inspection, the Collector appealed to the personnel to expedite restoration works.

Strong winds on Friday and the subsequent day in Vilavancode and Thiruvattar taluks caused damage to 22 houses and efforts are on to provide compensation for the victims, the Collector said.

Heavy winds downed 49 trees in various parts of the district and the fire and rescue personnel have begun clearing the tree waste. As many as 170 electricity poles were damaged. Of these, 140 poles have been replaced so far.

In addition, rains and winds damaged horticultural and plantation crops including banana and rubber to an extent of 7.5 hectares. A team of officials are taking stock of the damage and based on an assessment report compensation would be given, the Collector said.