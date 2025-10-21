Rain until 1 pm in several Tamil Nadu districts

CHENNAI: Rain is likely to continue till 1pm on Tuesday (October 21) in several districts of Tamil Nadu, said a Thanthi TV report

Light to moderate showers expected in Chennai, Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur, Villupuram, Kancheepuram, Mayiladuthurai, Ariyalur, Thanjavur, Tindivanam, Cuddalore, Kallakurichi, Salem, Perambalur, Theni, Tiruchy, Tiruvannamalai, Vellore, Dindigul, and Thoothukudi districts.

The rainfall is under the influence of a well-marked low-pressure area over the Southeast Arabian Sea and Lakshadweep, which is moving westwards, and may intensify into a depression within 24 hours. Simultaneously, upper air cyclonic circulations persist over the South Andaman Sea–Southeast Bay of Bengal and South Kerala–Comorin areas, likely forming another low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal, while a trough extends from the Southeast Arabian Sea to the South Andaman Sea, according to the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai.