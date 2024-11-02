Rain sweeps into government hospital in Namakkal; causes distress among patients

CHENNAI: On Saturday, heavy downpour flooded the government hospital in Rasipuram in Namakkal, causing distress among patients, as reported by Thanthi tv.

Rasipuram and its surrounding areas are witnessing heavy rainfall for the third consecutive day.

Additionally, areas like Pattanam, Vennandur, and Vadugam in Namakkal were also experiencing heavy rainfall.

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre, several districts in Tamil Nadu are likely to receive heavy rain for the next few hours under the influence of cyclonic circulation and upper air circulation prevailing over the sea.