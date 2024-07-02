Rain pounds Nilgiris, many families moved to relief camps

COIMBATORE: Several families were rescued and sheltered in relief camps after their houses were inundated due to overflowing rivers in the Pandalur and Gudalur regions of the Nilgiris following heavy rains.

Though rains eased a bit since Sunday morning, the downpour resumed from the night. Therefore, District Collector M Aruna declared a holiday for schools and colleges on Monday.

As water from the overflowing Thorapalli River in Gudalur flooded Iruvayal village, around 13 families were stranded inside their houses. Acting swiftly, a joint team comprising fire and rescue personnel and the revenue department rescued the stranded families and sheltered them in a relief centre.

Many families from Pandalur were also sheltered in relief centres as water from the overflowing Ponnani River entered their locality.

Most of the rivers including Pandiyar, Moyar, Ponnani and Sholadi rivers were overflowing and caused flooding in houses along the river banks and low-lying areas.

Mud slips were reported in Machikolli and Devan localities resulting in traffic disruptions on several roads. Farmers were worried as their vegetable crops including beans, ginger and as well as plantains came under water. They claimed that the crops may rot if water does not recede in their farmland.

Officials said four houses in a hamlet near Nilakottai were damaged in rains. Over 30 persons from this neighbourhood were sheltered in a relief camp at Nilakottai Government Middle School. Because of rains, which have been pouring out over the last week, the normal life of people in the hill district has been affected.