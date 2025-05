Rain likely in these 14 districts of Tamil Nadu on May 20

CHENNAI: Light to moderate rainfall to be expected in 14 districts across Tamil Nadu on Tuesday.

According to a Daily Thanthi report due to a low pressure area, light to moderate rain accompanied by thunder and lightning is occurring at a few places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal.

IMD has announced the possibility of rain until 4 pm in Kanniyakumari, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Theni, Coimbatore, The Nilgiris, Tiruppur, Virudhunagar, Tiruvannamalai, Dindigul, Vellore, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu and Chennai.