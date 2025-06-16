Rain likely in parts TN till 10am; schools closed in Nilgiris, Valparai

CHENNAI: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast moderate rainfall at isolated places in parts of Tamil Nadu, including the Nilgiris, Coimbatore, and Tiruppur districts, until 10 am on Monday.

The weather department has also warned of potential waterlogging and slippery roads in affected areas.

Additionally, light to moderate rain is also expected at one or two places over Theni, Dindigul, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, and Kanniyakumari districts, which could impact traffic movement in some regions.

According to a Thanthi TV report, as a precautionary and safety measure due to the rain and wind in the Nilgiris district, a holiday has been declared for schools in the Ooty (Udhagamandalam), Kundah, Gudalur, and Pandalur taluks today, said Nilgiris District Collector Lakshmi Bhavya Tanneeru.

Similarly, Coimbatore District Collector Pavankumar G Giriyappanavar announced that all schools in Valparai taluk will remain shut on Monday as a precautionary measure following persistent downpours in the region.