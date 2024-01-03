Begin typing your search...
Rain likely in few TN districts in next 3 hours: RMC
It is due to a low atmospheric circulation is prevailing in South West Bay of Bengal.
CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) on Wednesday predicted moderate rainfall in Tamil Nadu for the next three hours due to a low atmospheric circulation is prevailing in South West Bay of Bengal.
Accordingly to Daily Thanthi report, Puduvai, Karaikal, Chennai, Thiruvallur, Chengalpattu are likely to receive rain.
