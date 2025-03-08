Rain likely in coastal Tamil Nadu from March 10-13: Weather dept

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai has forecasted rainfall in coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal on March 10, 11, 12 and 13, with thunderstorms and moderate rain expected in some areas.

Heavy rainfall is likely in select districts including Kanniyakumari, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Thoothukudi, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Virudhunagar, Pudukottai, Karaikal and Ramanathapuram on March 10 and 11.

According to popular weather blogger K Srikkanth, who runs the social media handle Chennai Rains, the northern parts of Tamil Nadu are likely to see light or moderate rains while Delta and south may see widespread moderate to heavy rains. Rains are likely to happen between March 10 and 13 with March 11 likely to see the heaviest spells.

As for the city, the maximum temperatures will hover around 35-36°C, with clear skies and mild morning mist.