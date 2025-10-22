Rain likely in 26 districts of Tamil Nadu till 7 pm

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai, has issued a warning for moderate rain with thunderstorm and lightning over several parts of Tamil Nadu till 7 pm on Wednesday (Oct 22).

According to the bulletin issued at 4 pm, moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorm and lightning is likely at a few places in Chengalpattu, Chennai, Kancheepuram, Ranipet, Tiruvallur, and Villupuram districts.

The weather office also warned of light to moderate rain with thunderstorm and lightning at isolated places over Coimbatore, Dharmapuri, Dindigul, Kallakurichi, Kanniyakumari, Karur, Krishnagiri, Madurai, Pudukkottai, Salem, Tenkasi, Thanjavur, Theni, Nilgiris, Thoothukudi, Tiruchy, Tirunelveli, Tirupattur, Tiruvannamalai, Virudhunagar, and Puducherry in the next three hours.

The RMC cautioned that waterlogging and slippery roads may occur in some areas, and traffic movement could be affected due to heavy rain spells.

The ongoing rainfall is influenced by two weather systems: a depression over the southeast Arabian Sea moving north-northwest, and a well-marked low pressure area over the southwest Bay of Bengal near Tamil Nadu, likely to intensify into a depression within 12 hours and bring more rain.