Rain lashes several parts of Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: As the Northeast Monsoon intensified in Tamil Nadu, rain lashed several parts of the state, which witnessed moderate to heavy rainfall on Monday. Thriuporur, Thirukkalukundram, Singaperumal Kovil, Maraimalai Nagar, Kelambakkam received moderate to heavy rainfall with frequent gaps.

Areas like Chengalpattu and Kanchicupram received continuous rainfall disrupting normalcy.

For the past three days, Kanchipuram district has been experiencing moderate to heavy rain from time to time in different parts of Kanchipuram. Normal life was disrupted as the people struggled with their day-to-day chores. Rainwater flooded main roads, streets and common routes used for daily commuting.

Many areas also experienced overflow in sewage, while in other areas the rainwater accumulated outside the residential areas, making it difficult for people to even venture out of their houses.

As per the Indian meteorological department, some areas of Tamil Nadu along with neighbouring Puducherry, Karaikal and Kerala are likely to witness thunderstorms and lightning today. Thunderstorms and lightning are likely to occur at one or two places over Kerala on Tuesday. For the next 24 hours, Light to Moderate rain with thunderstorms and lightning is likely to occur in some areas of Chennai and the neighbourhood.

According to the regional meteorological department of Chennai, Moderate thunderstorm and lightning with moderate rain is likely to occur in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Ranipet, Kanchipuram, Chengalpattu, Villupuram and Cudalore districts of Tamil Nadu