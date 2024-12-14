Rain in catchment areas lead to rise in Mullaperiyar dam water levels

CHENNAI: Water levels at the Mullaperiyar dam has risen following the relentless rain that continues to pour in the region.

The dam has flooded after a span of five years which has resulted in an increased waterflow to Vaigai Dam as well, according to a Maalaimalar report.

The Western Ghats has been receiving abundant rainfall during the monsoon season and all the water bodies in the district are filling up rapidly.

Several school in Theni district have been declared a holiday and people living close to river banks have been asked to stay safe.

Tourists have been requested not to visit Megamalai, Suruli waterfalls and Kumbakkarai waterfall as the water has breached the banks and is not safe for members of public.

A few days ago, after water was released from Mullaperiyar dam, the water levels decreased below 120 feet.

However, following the heavy showers over the past two days, the water levels have again gone up by 8 feet.

While there is a steady inflow of 17652 cubic feet of water into the dam, 1400 cubic feet of water is being released from it.

Following this, the water levels in Vaigai Dam has also gone up by 5 feet as of Saturday morning with an inflow of 10347 cubic feet per second.

Nearly 69 cubic feet per second is being released to Madurai only for drinking water purposes.

The water level of Manjalar Dam is 55 feet. The inflow is 672 cubic feet. The opening is 566 cubic feet. The reserve is 435.32 million cubic feet.

The water level of Sothupparai Dam is 124.11 feet. The inflow to the dam is 666 cubic feet and the discharge is 30 cubic feet while the water reserve is 96.55 million cubic feet.

The water level of Shanmuganathi Dam is at 52.50 feet while the inflow and discharge is 122.57 cubic feet with a reserve of 79.57 million cubic feet.

Areas like Periyar, Thekadi, Manjalaru, and Uthamapalayam recorded 54mm, 100mm, 42mm and 47.2mm rainfall respectively.