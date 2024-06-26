Rain holiday for schools in parts of Coimbatore, Nilgiris districts today

CHENNAI: Several districts in Tamil Nadu have announced a one-day holiday for schools due to heavy downpour on Wednesday.

According to Daily Thanthi, The Coimbatore District Collector has ordered a one-day holiday today for schools in Valparai areas due to heavy rains.

In Nilgiris District, Collector M Aruna has also ordered a day off for schools in Gudalur and Pandalur Taluks.