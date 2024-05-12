Rain, gale destroy plantain crops in Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: Summer showers accompanied by gale wreaked havoc in rural parts of Tiruchy on Friday night as plantain crops on several thousands of acres were uprooted.

Upset over the loss, farmers demanded a proper and immediate damage assessment by officials and adequate compensation.

Farmers of Anthanallur union said they had already demanded water for their horticulture crops. Heeding their request, District Collector M Pradeep Kumar inspected the spot recently and promised the farmers that the district administration would initiate proper measures.

Meanwhile, on Friday night, a sudden heavy downpour coupled with strong winds lashed Pettavaithalai, Perugamani, Sirugamani, Thiruparaithurai, Konalai, Kodiyalam, and Pulivalam villages damaging and uprooting the entire crops that were in flowering stage.

“Due to water scarcity, we irrigated the land with the help of borewells and the crops were in the flowering stage. But now we have lost the entire cultivation,” said Ayilai Siva Sooriyur, a State Committee member from the Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam.

Observing that the farmers have lost at least Rs 30,000 per acre, the committee member appealed to the government to immediately depute officials for the crop damage assessment. He also demanded adequate compensation for the damaged crops.