Rain forecast for Tamil Nadu till August 21, cyclonic wind warning issued
CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Center has forecast the possibility of rain across Tamil Nadu until August 21.
According to a report in Thanthi TV, the department has also issued a warning that cyclonic winds may prevail in the coastal areas of Tamil Nadu and the Kanniyakumari sea region until August 19.
