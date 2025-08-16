Begin typing your search...

    Rain forecast for Tamil Nadu till August 21, cyclonic wind warning issued

    The department has also issued a warning that cyclonic winds may prevail in the coastal areas

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|16 Aug 2025 9:39 AM IST
    Rain forecast for Tamil Nadu till August 21, cyclonic wind warning issued
    Rain forecast for Tamil Nadu till August 21 (Photo/X@ThanthiTV)

    CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Center has forecast the possibility of rain across Tamil Nadu until August 21.

    According to a report in Thanthi TV, the department has also issued a warning that cyclonic winds may prevail in the coastal areas of Tamil Nadu and the Kanniyakumari sea region until August 19.

    Further details awaited.

    Online Desk

