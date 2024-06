Rain forecast for 13 districts in Tamil Nadu today till 10 am

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has announced that there is a possibility of rain in 13 districts of Tamil Nadu until 10 am on Thursday.

According to the forecast, moderate rain accompanied by thunder and lightning is expected in few places in Kanniyakumari, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Virudhunagar, Theni, Dindigul, Nilgiris, Coimbatore, and Tiruppur.

Additionally, light rain with thunder and lightning is expected in four districts: Thiruvallur, Chennai, Chengalpattu, and Kanchipuram.