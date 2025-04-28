Rain and winds uproot over 50,000 banana plants in Theni

Begin typing your search...

    28 April 2025
    Heavy rains and winds uproot over 50,000 banana plants in Theni (Daily Thanthi)

    THENI: Heavy rains accompanied by strong winds have severely damaged plantain crops across several villages near Theni’s Chinnamanur area. More than 50,000 banana plants have collapsed, leaving farmers devastated, according to Daily Thanthi.

    The damage has reportedly affected banana plants at all stages of growth from five-month-old crops to those ready for harvest.

    Following the widespread destruction, farmers have urged the Agriculture Department to immediately assess the losses and provide compensation.

    Banana farming is a major livelihood in the region, with farmers in Kanniyampatti, Muthulapuram, and Vaikalpatti cultivating plantains across more than 20,000 acres of land, the report added.

