Railways revises plan, puts cancellations of trains between Chennai Central and Katpadi on hold

CHENNAI: Due to non-availing of block, Train no. 12680 Coimbatore – Dr MGR Chennai Central Intercity Express scheduled to leave Coimbatore at 6.20 am, Train no. 12679 Dr MGR Chennai Central – Coimbatore Intercity Express scheduled to leave Dr MGR Chennai Central at 2.35 pm, Train no. 12607 Dr MGR Chennai Central – KSR Bengaluru Lalbagh Superfast Express scheduled to leave Dr MGR Chennai Central at 3.30 pm and Train no. 16552 Ashokapuram – Dr MGR Chennai Central Express scheduled to leave Ashokapuram at 4.45 am on April 23 and 25 will run as per normal schedule. (Earlier notified partial cancellation between Dr MGR Chennai Central and Katpadi stands cancelled)