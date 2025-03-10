Begin typing your search...
Railway work near Chengalpattu stalled for decade and counting, commuters take 10 km detour
The flyover project between Othivakkam and Pon Vilaintha Kalathur railway crossing was announced in 2011 and the work started in 2023
CHENNAI: Over 10 years of prolonged railway flyover construction work has made residents near Chengalpattu to travel a 10 km detour to reach the station.
According to a Thanthi TV report, the flyover project between Othivakkam and Pon Vilaintha Kalathur railway crossing was announced in 2011 and the work started in 2023.
As part of the construction work, a wall has been erected in front of the railway gate, forcing commuters to travel a 10 km detour.
Residents have urged both the central and state governments to complete the flyover construction work as soon as possible.
Next Story