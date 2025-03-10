Railway work near Chengalpattu stalled for decade and counting, commuters take 10 km detour

CHENNAI: Over 10 years of prolonged railway flyover construction work has made residents near Chengalpattu to travel a 10 km detour to reach the station.

According to a Thanthi TV report, the flyover project between Othivakkam and Pon Vilaintha Kalathur railway crossing was announced in 2011 and the work started in 2023.

As part of the construction work, a wall has been erected in front of the railway gate, forcing commuters to travel a 10 km detour.

Residents have urged both the central and state governments to complete the flyover construction work as soon as possible.