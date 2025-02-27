Railway projects worth Rs 33,467 cr under way in TN: Somanna

CHENNAI: Railway projects worth Rs 33,467 crore are under way across Tamil Nadu, said the Union Minister of States for Railways and Water Resources, V Somanna in Thanjavur on Thursday.

After inspecting the ongoing developmental works under Amrit Bharat project at Thanjavur railway station, Minister Somanna told the reporters that a fund of Rs 6,626 crore has been allocated in the budget 2025-26 for the railway projects in Tamil Nadu which is Rs 300 crore more than the previous year’s allocation.

Stating that new railway tracks to a distance of 1,303 km have been completed for the past 10 years, the Minister said electrification works had been undertaken to a distance of 2,242 km while as many as 687 rail over bridges have been constructed in the past 10 years in Tamil Nadu.

The union minister said that 94 per cent of electrification works have been completed in Tamil Nadu and by 2026 it will be 100 per cent.

Meanwhile, Somanna said that railway project works to the tune of Rs 33,467 crore have been undergoing in Tamil Nadu while renovation works to the tune of Rs 2,950 crore have been undertaken under Amrit Bharat project in which as many as 77 railway stations have been modified.

Similarly, a fund of Rs 1.460 crore has been allocated for the safety works.

He stressed that, despite the opposition parties ruling states like Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Kerala, the union government is keen on allocating funds for the developmental works.

He urged the Tamil Nadu government to complete the land acquisition works for the Pattukkottai, Thanjavur and Ariyalur stations so that the works would commence soon, he said.

DRM (Tiruchy Division) MS Anbalagan, Principal Project Manager Nazir Ahamed and others were present.