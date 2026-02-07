Railway Minister Vaishnaw is wrong; allocations to Tamil Nadu lesser than others, nat'l average: DMK MP Wilson

The MP said that while the overall railway budget had expanded about 25 times between 2009–14 and 2025–26, Tamil Nadu’s allocations had risen only from Rs 879 crore to Rs 6,626 crore. Projecting the 7.5-fold increase in isolation, he argued, created a misleading impression of generosity towards the State.

To underline what he described as an imbalance, Wilson cited comparative figures for other States. Gujarat’s railway outlay had increased from Rs 589 crore to Rs 17,155 crore, a 29-fold rise, while Delhi recorded a 27-fold increase. Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh saw 24-fold and 23-fold increases respectively. Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh registered 20-fold and 18-fold growth, and Rajasthan, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Haryana and Bihar also recorded higher growth multiples than Tamil Nadu.