Railway exam cancelled: 6,000 Tamil Nadu candidates left in lurch in Hyderabad

CHENNAI: 6,000 candidates from Tamil Nadu who travelled to Hyderabad to write the Computer Based Test II for the recruitment of Assistant Loco Pilot exam (RRB ALP CBT 2) were left high and dry after the exam got cancelled at the last minute. The exam was scheduled to take place in two shifts on March 19, 2025.

The candidates who travelled long hours by train and bus to reach Hyderabad were left shocked and disappointed when they arrived at their center only to be told the exam had been cancelled without any prior notice. They were unable to get clear answers from the local authorities as many of them spoke in Telugu, leaving the Tamil youth confused and helpless, said a Maalaimalar report.

In a strong statement, Tamil Nadu Congress Committee President Selvaperunthagai criticised Union Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for the cancellation of the exams, demanding an apology and compensation to the candidates for "causing mental stress."

Earlier on Monday, CPM Madurai MP Su Venkatesan had hit out at the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) over the allotment of centres 1,500 km away for Tamil Nadu students appearing for the RRB ALP CBT 2 exam.