Railway clears Athipattu-Gummidipoondi lines 3 & 4

CHENNAI: In a major fillip for industries and also passenger traffic, the Union Railway Ministry accorded approval for the 22.5-km-long third and fourth lines between Athipattu and Gummidipoondi, which will reduce line capacity utilisation from 99 per cent to 63.7 per cent on the crucial Chennai-Delhi and Chennai-Vizag routes.

An intermediate section on the vital Chennai-Gudur northeast line sector, the project measuring 47 track kilometres is set to be completed in two years at an estimated cost of Rs 374.3 crore. The new line covering 22.52 route kilometres will comprise 6 major bridges and 48 minor bridges, and will be equipped with the Kavach safety mechanism.

The two new lines will considerably reduce congestion on the route and also enable faster movement of steel, food grains, petrochemicals, fertilizers, cement, and automobiles. It will also cater to the three major ports in and near Chennai, including the Chennai Port, Kamarajar Port, and Katupalli Port in the project influence area.

Once implemented, the project will generate an additional freight Traffic of 8.71 million tonnes per annum in the first year, which is estimated to increase to 11.11 million tonnes per annum, and 14.18 million tonnes per annum in the sixth and 11th years, respectively, said a note from Railways.

In addition, it would help boost tourist movement in northern parts of Tamil Nadu, including Pulicat lake, Poondi lake, Sri Viswaroopa Panchamukha Anjaneyaswami Temple in Tiruvallur, Vadivudaiamman Udanurai Thygarajaswami Temple in Tiruvottriyur, Bhavani Amman Temple in Periyapalayam, Devi Karumariamman Temple, Tiruverkadu Ambigai, Arulmigu Subramaniya Swami Temple in Tiruttani, Lord Veeraraghava Perumal Temple in Tiruvallur.