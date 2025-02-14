Railway board asks GM to ‘recognize’ alert loco pilot of Bagmati express

CHENNAI: Four months after scary visuals of a raging inferno engulfing an AC coach of Mysuru-Dharbhanga Bagmati Express (no. 12578) at Kavaraipettai near here shook the onlookers, the Railway Board (RB) has acknowledged that the smart work of the loco pilot of the express train prevented a major disaster.

In its communication dated February 4, 2025, the board has advised the general manager of the Southern Railway (SR) zone to “suitably recognise” the loco pilot whose alertness saved precious lives on the night of October 11, 2024.

Unsurprisingly, the board did not do so on its own. In his letter addressed to the zone's GM V Venkatasubramanian, executive director (electrical/engineering), Railway Board cited the endorsement of the Commissioner of Rail Safety to advise the zone to “take necessary action in this regard” and submit a compliance report at the earliest.

According to the circular (copy available with DT Next), “G Subramani, loco pilot of train no.12578 has shown outstanding alertness and promptness in applying emergency brakes. This reduced the train's speed and the consequent impact of the collision. His commendable action may be suitably recognised.”

A railway source with knowledge of the circular disclosed that the RB correspondence is proof that the preliminary narrative report of the CRS has ascertained and concluded the role and action of the loco pilot during the ‘incident’ last year.

Around 8.31 pm on October 11, 2024, train no.12578 rammed into the rear of a stabled rake of an empty freight train at Kavaraipettai station, resulting in a fire that engulfed an AC coach.

Miraculously, no casualty was recorded, thanks to the rapid response of the local people and emergency services of the state government that swung into action. Preliminary inquiries and evidence pointed to a malfunction in the signalling system which allowed the train to veer into the loop line from the main line.

The railway management, mainly union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, alleged ‘mischief’ and claimed some mechanical parts of the signal system were removed, leading to the accident.