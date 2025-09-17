Begin typing your search...

    Railway announces 368 Section Controller vacancies, 24 in Southern Railway; check details

    The applicants must be graduates from a recognised university and should be aged between 20 and 33 years as of January 1, 2026

    17 Sept 2025
    Railway announces 368 Section Controller vacancies, 24 in Southern Railway; check details
    Representative image

    CHENNAI: Fancy a railway job? The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have issued a notification for 368 Section Controller posts across Indian Railways under the Centralised Employment Notification (CEN) 04/2025.

    Of the 368 posts, 24 are allotted to the Southern Railway zone, including five in the Chennai division and the remaining 19 in the Thiruvananthapuram division, said the notification.

    The applicants must be graduates from a recognised university and should be aged between 20 and 33 years as of January 1, 2026.

    The deadline for online applications is 11.59 pm on October 14, 2025.

    For more details and to apply, check www.rrbchennai.gov.in.

    Southern RailwayRecruitment ProcessIndian RailwaysRailway job
    Online Desk

