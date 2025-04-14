Rail passengers carrying excess luggage to be charged 1.5 times, warns Southern Railway

CHENNAI: The Southern Railway has announced that passengers carrying luggage beyond the permitted limit will be charged 1.5 times extra for it.

According to a Maalaimalar report, following a sudden rise in complaints about excess baggage on trains, the railway authorities have issued new guidelines specifying the maximum weight of luggage that passengers can carry while travelling.

As per the new guidelines, passengers travelling in AC First Class are allowed to carry up to 70 kilograms of luggage, while those in AC Second Class can carry up to 50 kilograms.

For passengers in AC third Class and reserved sleeper Class, the luggage limit has been set at 40 kilograms. Those travelling in second Class compartments are permitted to carry only 35 kilograms. If a passenger carries baggage exceeding the allowed limit by 10 to 15 kilograms, they will be charged 1.5 times more for every extra kilo.

It may be noted that on a daily basis, more than four lakh passengers use the Central and Egmore railway stations in Chennai, with 160 trains operating from Central Station and 100 trains from Egmore. The railway authorities have requested passengers to follow the luggage regulations to avoid paying fines.