Raids at Senthilbalaji's place ploy to make backdoor entry into TN: Stalin

CHENNAI: Coming down heavily on ED raids at the premises of Minister Senthilbalaji, Chief Minister MK Stalin issued a statement against the Centre ruled by the BJP.

He called the raids are BJP's ploy to make a backdoor entry into Tamil Nadu and said such actions will not yield any result adding that the national party should realise it.



The raid conducted by ED at the Secretariat office of Hon'ble Minister Senthil Balaji, is a direct assault on the federal principle.



The backdoor tactics of BJP against its political opponents will not yield them desired results. BJP will learn it the hard way soon. The silence… pic.twitter.com/lic3uAcSHO — M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) June 13, 2023

He said the searches in the minister's office in the Secretariat is nothing but a political vendetta.



Meanwhile, DMK's Organising Secretary RS Bharathi condemned the raids calling it against "human rights." He added that prior permission from the chief secretary was not sought to conduct raids at the secretariat.



The DMK leader averred that the raid is a smokescreen to divert the attention from the friction in the AIADMK-BJP alliance.

