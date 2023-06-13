Begin typing your search...

Raids at Senthilbalaji's place ploy to make backdoor entry into TN: Stalin

He said the searches at the minister's office in the Secretariat is nothing but a political vendetta.

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|13 Jun 2023 11:48 AM GMT  ( Updated:2023-06-13 12:23:34.0  )
CHENNAI: Coming down heavily on ED raids at the premises of Minister Senthilbalaji, Chief Minister MK Stalin issued a statement against the Centre ruled by the BJP.

He called the raids are BJP's ploy to make a backdoor entry into Tamil Nadu and said such actions will not yield any result adding that the national party should realise it.

He said the searches in the minister's office in the Secretariat is nothing but a political vendetta.

Meanwhile, DMK's Organising Secretary RS Bharathi condemned the raids calling it against "human rights." He added that prior permission from the chief secretary was not sought to conduct raids at the secretariat.

The DMK leader averred that the raid is a smokescreen to divert the attention from the friction in the AIADMK-BJP alliance.

Tamil NaduED raids at SenthilbalajiEDRaids at Senthilbalaji residenceStalin
